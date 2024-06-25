Greek and Cypriot news outlets included in Russia’s list of blocked EU media

Moscow announced on Tuesday that it is blocking access within Russia to the broadcasts of 81 media outlets from the European Union, including several from Greece and Cyprus.

The Hellenic Broadcasting Corporation (ERT), Skai Media Holding (skai.gr), Mega television channel (Megatv.com) and the Proto Thema newspaper (protothema.gr) were the Greek media news outlets included in the list of banned media released by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Three Cypriot news media outlets were also included in the list: the Politis newspaper (politis.com.cy), Cyprus Times online information website (cyprustimes.com) and Cyprus Mail newspaper (cyprus-mail.com).

The European Union said in May it was suspending the distribution of what it described as four “Kremlin-linked propaganda networks,” stripping them of their broadcasting rights in the bloc.

It said at the time that the ban applied to Voice of Europe, to the RIA news agency and to the Izvestia and Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspapers.

The Russian Foreign Ministry hit back on Tuesday, releasing a list of 81 media outlets from 25 EU member states, as well as pan-European outlets, whose broadcasts it said would no longer be available on Russian territory

It accused the outlets of “systematically distributing inaccurate information” about what Russia calls its special military operation in Ukraine.

France’s Agence France-Presse (AFP) news agency, Austria’s ORF state TV company, Ireland’s RTE broadcaster, and Spain’s EFE news agency were among the outlets affected by the Russian move along with many other national broadcasters, newspapers, and Politico.

[Reuters]