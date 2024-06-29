Dendias briefs Parliament on F-35, Constellation-type frigate

Defense Minister Nikos Dendias briefed a Parliament committee on Thursday about two programs, whose potential implementation will contribute decisively to the modernization of the Hellenic Air Force and the Hellenic Navy – the acquisition of 20 fifth-generation F-35 fighters and Greece’s exploratory participation in the current design stage of the Constellation-type frigate being developed for the United States Navy.

The PASOK representatives were positive, while the other parties (leftist SYRIZA, communist KKE, and nationalist parties Hellenic Solution and Niki) expressed a negative opinion. The communist KKE and nationalist Hellenic Solution went as far as saying that the F-35s are defective.

Dendias’ F-35 briefing referred to the current discussions with the United States based on the American letter of offer and acceptance which has priced the 20 aircraft at 3.54 billion dollars. A slight modification of some characteristics is possible, while the conclusion of the discussion with the US on the formation of Andravida Air Base, which will also be the headquarters of the Greek F-35s, is awaited.

Regarding the Constellation frigates, Dendias essentially announced Greece’s participation in the exploratory discussion on the possible construction of up to seven frigates at Greek shipyards, with the aim of domestic co-production. Should Greece join the program, the first unit of this type could not be built before the early 2030s.

Dendias also presented two smaller programs regarding the acquisition of four Schiebel Camcopter, unmanned aerial vehicles, that will be deployed on Navy frigates and support older missile technology.