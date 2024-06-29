POLITICS

SYRIZA turmoil: Kasselakis throws down gauntlet to Tsipras

[Intime News]

Main opposition SYRIZA was plunged into further turmoil at the weekend after its leader, Stefanos Kasselakis, whose tenure at the helm has been challenged by party cadres, took his predecessor, Alexis Tsipras, to task in a social media post late Friday asking for support “without games.”

“Come take over and I will be a soldier, otherwise support me without games,” Kasselakis wrote, adding in an extensive post that he did not come to Greece to waste his time “in daily intra-party civil wars.” However, his post elicited further indignation from party cadres, with prominent official Thanasis Theocharopoulos describing it as “delirious.”

He added in comments to Skai TV on Saturday that since Kasselakis is asking someone else to take over, in the social media message he posted on Friday, he “should resign.” He also noted that Kasselakis’ stance is an obstacle to the formation of a wider front of the center-left. “

The Greek people said in the elections that none of the center-left parties can do it alone. So this is a request of the people and not a request of behind-the-scenes forces,” he stressed.

Politics

