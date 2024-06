The session will open with a speech by the party’s president, Nikos Androulakis, who is expected to present his proposal for the timing of the party’s leadership elections. It has been reported that Mr. Androulakis considers October the most suitable month for the elections.

Opposing him is the Mayor of Athens, Charis Doukas, who has hinted multiple times over the past few days that he plans to run for the party’s leadership.