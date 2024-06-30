PASOK president Androulakis proposes leadership election in October

PASOK president Nikos Androulakis proposed for the party to hold a leadership election on October 6 and 13 during his speech at the PASOK Central Committee meeting on Sunday.

He stated that PASOK should not be dragged into prolonged infighting and emphasized that “he will not be anyone’s hostage.” He also criticized his party opponents for “behind-the-scenes agreements and a parade of personal ambitions.”

Moreover, Androulakis proposed debates between the candidates and stated that it is “self-evident” that he will seek a renewal of his mandate from PASOK members.

Reflecting on his time as president, Androulakis admitted that “we should have achieved more” and added that “we did not achieve all our goals.”

However, he noted that the gap between PASOK and the two leading parties has decreased.

“Our gap with New Democracy (ND) was over 30 points, and with SYRIZA, it was 24. Now, the gap with ND is half, and with SYRIZA, it is two points,” said Androulakis, adding that in the June European elections there was a strategic defeat for ND and a defeat for Mr. Kasselakis’ TikTok politics.

Mayor of Athens, Haris Doukas, is expected to be the main opponent of Androulakis in the election. Doukas has hinted multiple times over the past few days that he plans to run for the party’s leadership.