POLITICS

Veteran leftist MEP announces his retirement from politics

Prominent leftist European Parliament lawmaker Dimitris Papadimoulis announced on Monday he was retiring from politics, after serving twenty years in Brussels. 

“I will continue, far from elected office, to serve the same values ​​as an active citizen,” he said in a brief statement posted on his official account on X. 

Papadimoulis served three terms as MEP (2004-2009, 2014-2019, 2019-2024), first with Synaspismos left-wing coalition and then with SYRIZA, and ten years as vice-president of the European Parliament.

In November 2024 he quit SYRIZA citing disagreements with new leader, Stefanos Kasselakis, and the following months he announced he would be joining the new parliamentary group created by 11 MPs who defected from the main opposition party.

