POLITICS

Four MPs enter PASOK’s leadership race in election countdown

Four MPs enter PASOK’s leadership race in election countdown

PASOK lawmakers Milena Apostolaki and Michalis Katrinis on Monday added their names to the other three politicians who announced they would run for party leader in the election scheduled for October 6 this year. 

“I am putting all my efforts as a candidate for the leadership,” Apostolaki said. “The country needs political change. PASOK can become its agent of progress again, and this must be our goal. This will be my goal, as I pointed out at the Central Committee meeting, and I will fight for it.”

Katrinis said his goal is for PASOK “to respond to the mature request of progressive citizens for an alternative proposal for government. A proposal that can inspire, compose and conquer.”

The two lawmakers follow current mayor of Athens Haris Doukas and former Culture Minister Pavlos Geroulanos who announced on Sunday they will run against incumbent PASOK president Nikos Androulakis.

Androulakis proposed that the leadership contest, originally scheduled to take place at the end of 2025, be advanced to October 6 this year. A second round will take place October 13, if no candidate obtains the absolute majority of votes. His proposal was accepted.

The turmoil in PASOK came after the socialist party’s mediocre performance in the European elections. The party maintained its position in third place behind ruling New Democracy and opposition SYRIZA getting 12.8% of the vote, but was unable to advance further.

Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Veteran leftist MEP announces his retirement from politics
POLITICS

Veteran leftist MEP announces his retirement from politics

Political turmoil set to widen this week
PREVIEW

Political turmoil set to widen this week

Message received after stormy meeting
POLITICS

Message received after stormy meeting

PASOK president proposes leadership election in October
POLITICS

PASOK president proposes leadership election in October

SYRIZA turmoil: Kasselakis throws down gauntlet to Tsipras
POLITICS

SYRIZA turmoil: Kasselakis throws down gauntlet to Tsipras

PASOK to hold leader election in the fall
POLITICS

PASOK to hold leader election in the fall