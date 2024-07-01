Former PM Antonis Samaras criticizes government policies on several issues

Former Prime Minister Antonis Samaras criticized the government on several issues during a speech at a book presentation on Monday at the War Museum of Athens.

Samaras delivered a sharp criticism of the government’s policies on migration, foreign affairs, LGBTQ issues, and demographics, calling on the government to adopt a more right-wing stance.

“The message from the citizens [to the government] was to change policy, not to run faster,” stated Samaras, referring to a quote by Prime Minister Mitsotakis after the election.

Regarding the same-sex marriage law passed in February, Samaras urged the Prime Minister to listen to the Greek people’s vote and “understand he is wrong.” He also stated that bringing in migrants “is not a solution.”

Samaras also criticized the government’s handling of foreign affairs, stating that Greece has suffered humiliations from Turkey, Albania, and North Macedonia, and expressed skepticism regarding Greece’s rapprochement with Turkey.

Furthermore, the former Prime Minister stated that New Democracy has abandoned its center-right roots. “Opening up is not the same as mutating,” he said, referring to the party’s ideological profile, which in recent years has moved closer to the center.

Moreover, Samaras commented on the recent European election, stating that the record abstention in Greece was a “slap” to the political system by the citizens.