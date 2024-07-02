Kasselakis denies knowledge of ‘black money’ under Tsipras leadership

Main opposition leader Stefanos Kasselakis clarified in an interview with Alpha TV on Tuesday that he does not know if the previous SYRIZA leadership had made use of shady funding sources.

Kasselakis had insinuated last week in a social media post that the previous leadership under Alexis Tsipras had benefited from such illegal transactions. Following his post, three prominent party executives resigned, while 87 cadres sent a joint letter criticizing his leadership.

During Tuesday’s interview, Kasselakis denied being offered “black money” for funding SYRIZA’s deficit finances since becoming leader. “‘Black money’ has been proposed as an idea, but I’ve never been handed a ‘bag’ [of cash],” he explained.

Regarding his reportedly troubled relationship with his predecessor, he emphasized that it is “strictly political” and expressed respect for Tsipras’ political legacy. He added that he “cannot know” if the previous leadership had made use of shady funding sources.

On ruling party New Democracy, Kasselakis stressed his commitment to demand transparency concerning the conservative party’s funding sources, citing its financial deficit.

In response to former conservative prime minister and ND leader Antonis Samaras’ Monday night speech, Kasselakis accused Samaras of being guided by intolerance and outdated ideas. He argued that ND’s reduced share in the European Parliament elections was not solely due to the passing of same-sex marriage legislation.

“The progressive center is seeing through Mitsotakis’ deceiving economic policy,” he said, adding that centrist voters had shown their dissatisfaction in the European elections.