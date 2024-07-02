PASOK leader Androulakis defends record, explains decision to call election

PASOK president Nikos Androulakis defended his leadership record and explained his decision to call an election for October in an interview with Mega TV on Tuesday.

Androulakis highlighted PASOK’s electoral growth during his tenure, stating: “I took over PASOK when it was at approximately 8%. Today it is at 13%” He also pointed out a list of achievements such as the reopening of local chapters and victories at municipal elections. “PASOK has changed track step by step,” he concluded.

Furthermore, he stated that although PASOK increased its percentage in the European elections in June, while SYRIZA and New Democracy saw theirs decline, some PASOK officials reacted in a way that brought negative publicity to the party and created internal divisions.

“As president I had to deal with this matter immediately,” said Androulakis, adding that he called the election “to close this chapter with unity and prospects.”

Regarding the leadership contest, he stated that he has not heard any criticism of his positions and proposals by the other candidates. At the moment, besides Androulakis, Mayor of Athens Haris Doukas, former culture minister Pavlos Geroulanos and MPs Milena Apostolaki and Michalis Katrinis have entered the race.

The election is scheduled for October 6. A second round will take place October 13 if no candidate obtains the absolute majority of votes.

The turmoil in PASOK came after the socialist party’s mediocre performance in the European elections. The party maintained its position in third place behind ruling New Democracy and opposition SYRIZA getting 12.8% of the vote, but was unable to advance further.