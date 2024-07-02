POLITICS

PM keeping tone low after predecessors’ criticism

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis remained steadfast in his choice to keep his tone low despite the harsh criticism of government policies and choices by his conservative predecessors Kostas Karamanlis and Antonis Samaras on Monday night at an event at the War Museum in Athens.

Mitsotakis on Tuesday chose not to pick up the gauntlet, stating only that “we proved that we can have a center-right party with broad appeal that combines right-wing citizens and moderate centrists” at the 28th Annual Economist Government Roundtable.

However, deconstructing the criticism of the two former prime ministers over ruling New Democracy’s performance in the recent European Parliament election, he said, “ND remained the dominant political force in Greece, the second or third largest party in the center-right in percentage terms in Europe.”

He admitted, however, that the target set was not achieved as “citizens decided to use the European elections to send us a message of concern.” According to the Maximos Mansion, the government believes that no matter the harshness of Monday night, the focus should be on problems that exist and how to deal with them.

