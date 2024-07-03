Nadia Giannakopoulou launches bid to be PASOK leader

PASOK MP Nadia Giannakopoulou has announced her candidacy for the party leadership race.

In a statement on Wednesday, the 46-year-old lawyer said her goal is to bring about a “new change… with a different model of governance.”

“There are no one-way streets. [We aim to] radically change our party so we can change the country, presenting clear and distinct proposals to improve people’s lives,” she said.

The election is scheduled for October 6, with a second round set for October 13 if no candidate obtains an absolute majority of votes.

Incumbent leader Nikos Androulakis was forced to bring the election forward, originally scheduled for next year, following the party’s lukewarm performance in the European elections in June.

Besides Androulakis, Athens Mayor Haris Doukas, former culture minister Pavlos Geroulanos, and MPs Milena Apostolaki and Michalis Katrinis have announced their candidacies.