POLITICS

Nadia Giannakopoulou launches bid to be PASOK leader

Nadia Giannakopoulou launches bid to be PASOK leader
[InTime News]

PASOK MP Nadia Giannakopoulou has announced her candidacy for the party leadership race.

In a statement on Wednesday, the 46-year-old lawyer said her goal is to bring about a “new change… with a different model of governance.”

“There are no one-way streets. [We aim to] radically change our party so we can change the country, presenting clear and distinct proposals to improve people’s lives,” she said.

The election is scheduled for October 6, with a second round set for October 13 if no candidate obtains an absolute majority of votes.

Incumbent leader Nikos Androulakis was forced to bring the election forward, originally scheduled for next year, following the party’s lukewarm performance in the European elections in June.

Besides Androulakis, Athens Mayor Haris Doukas, former culture minister Pavlos Geroulanos, and MPs Milena Apostolaki and Michalis Katrinis have announced their candidacies.

Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
PM keeping tone low after predecessors’ criticism
POLITICS

PM keeping tone low after predecessors’ criticism

PASOK leader Androulakis defends record, explains decision to call election
POLITICS

PASOK leader Androulakis defends record, explains decision to call election

Kasselakis denies knowledge of ‘black money’ under Tsipras leadership
SYRIZA

Kasselakis denies knowledge of ‘black money’ under Tsipras leadership

The livestock farmer who was elected MEP with Greek Solution
INTERVIEWS

The livestock farmer who was elected MEP with Greek Solution

Bakoyannis dismisses Samaras criticism of government
POLITICS

Bakoyannis dismisses Samaras criticism of government

‘Macron consistently misjudges the views of the French public,’ says Berkeley expert
JONAH LEVY

‘Macron consistently misjudges the views of the French public,’ says Berkeley expert