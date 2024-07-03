SYRIZA leader calls for expulsion of MP Avgenakis amid assault allegations

SYRIZA opposition leader Stefanos Kasselakis on Wednesday demanded the expulsion of MP and former minister Lefteris Avgenakis from the ruling New Democracy party amid assault allegations.

“Mr Mitsotakis must now expel Avgenakis from his parliamentary group. Furthermore, he must pledge not to shield him through the votes of his MPs during any debate on lifting his immunity,” he said in a social media post, criticizing what he called the “arrogance of immunity.”

Earlier on Wednesday, the 51-year-old Iraklio MP, who has previously served as minister for rural development and minister for sports, apologized after footage emerged showing him assaulting an employee at Athens International Airport. The incident, which Avgenakis characterized as a “verbal” disagreement, reportedly occurred when he was denied boarding a flight to Crete due to a late arrival. The exact timing of the incident remains unclear.

“If there were no security footage, we all know the outcome would be different. All [ND] MPs would oppose lifting his immunity, assuming the matter even made it to Parliament,” Kasselakis said.

SYRIZA spokesperson Voula Kehagia also called for Avgenakis’ expulsion, condemning his actions.