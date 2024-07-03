Avgenakis set to be expelled from ND party over airport assault

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has referred MP Lefteris Avgenakis to New Democracy’s ethics committee with a request for his expulsion. The committee is expected to endorse Mitsotakis’ recommendation.

This follows public outrage over footage of Avgenakis assaulting an employee at Athens International Airport. The 51-year-old Iraklio MP, who previously served as minister for rural development and sports, apologized for the incident, which he described as a “verbal” disagreement after being denied boarding a flight to Crete.

Opposition parties had called for Avgenakis’ expulsion from the party.