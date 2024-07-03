POLITICS

Avgenakis set to be expelled from ND party over airport assault

Avgenakis set to be expelled from ND party over airport assault
File photo.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has referred MP Lefteris Avgenakis to New Democracy’s ethics committee with a request for his expulsion. The committee is expected to endorse Mitsotakis’ recommendation.

This follows public outrage over footage of Avgenakis assaulting an employee at Athens International Airport. The 51-year-old Iraklio MP, who previously served as minister for rural development and sports, apologized for the incident, which he described as a “verbal” disagreement after being denied boarding a flight to Crete.

Opposition parties had called for Avgenakis’ expulsion from the party.

Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
SYRIZA leader calls for expulsion of MP Avgenakis amid assault allegations
POLITICS

SYRIZA leader calls for expulsion of MP Avgenakis amid assault allegations

Greek opposition urges PM to expel former minister over assault allegations
POLITICS

Greek opposition urges PM to expel former minister over assault allegations

Ex-minister Avgenakis apologizes after alleged assault on airport employee
POLITICS

Ex-minister Avgenakis apologizes after alleged assault on airport employee

Nadia Giannakopoulou launches bid to be PASOK leader
POLITICS

Nadia Giannakopoulou launches bid to be PASOK leader

PM keeping tone low after predecessors’ criticism
POLITICS

PM keeping tone low after predecessors’ criticism

PASOK leader Androulakis defends record, explains decision to call election
POLITICS

PASOK leader Androulakis defends record, explains decision to call election