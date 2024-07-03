POLITICS

Under fire, Avgenakis vows to keep parliamentary seat

Under fire, Avgenakis vows to keep parliamentary seat
File photo.

Former minister Lefteris Avgenakis on Wednesday indicated that he would not give up his parliamentary seat should he be expelled from the ruling New Democracy party, as expected, following footage that surfaced showing him assaulting an airport employee.

“I provided an explanation regarding the incident and issued a public apology. I was and remain an MP for the prefecture of Iraklio, and I will continue to serve the citizens of Crete with the same passion,” he said in a statement.

The 51-year-old, who has previously served as minister for rural development and minister for sports, had earlier apologized after a widely circulated video on social media showed him assaulting an employee at Athens International Airport. The incident, which Avgenakis sought to downplay as a “verbal” disagreement, reportedly occurred when he was denied boarding a flight to Crete due to a late arrival. The exact timing of the incident remains unclear.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday referred his MP to New Democracy’s ethics committee with a request for his expulsion. The committee was expected to endorse Mitsotakis’ recommendation.

Opposition parties also reacted to the incident with calls for his ouster from New Democracy’s parliamentary group.

Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Avgenakis set to be expelled from ND party over airport assault
POLITICS

Avgenakis set to be expelled from ND party over airport assault

SYRIZA leader calls for expulsion of MP Avgenakis amid assault allegations
POLITICS

SYRIZA leader calls for expulsion of MP Avgenakis amid assault allegations

Opposition parties urge PM to expel former minister over assault allegations
POLITICS

Opposition parties urge PM to expel former minister over assault allegations

Ex-minister Avgenakis apologizes after alleged assault on airport employee
POLITICS

Ex-minister Avgenakis apologizes after alleged assault on airport employee

Nadia Giannakopoulou launches bid to be PASOK leader
POLITICS

Nadia Giannakopoulou launches bid to be PASOK leader

PM keeping tone low after predecessors’ criticism
POLITICS

PM keeping tone low after predecessors’ criticism