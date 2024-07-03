POLITICS

Prosecutor investigates MP over airport assault

Prosecutor investigates MP over airport assault
File photo.

Athens Prosecutor Antonis Eleftherianos has ordered a preliminary investigation into former minister and New Democracy MP Lefteris Avgenakis after footage emerged showing him assaulting an airport employee.

The probe will examine alleged offenses including assault on an employee, disruption of public service, unlawful violence, and damage to public property. Further legal action will require lifting Avgenakis’ parliamentary immunity.

The 51-year-old MP, who has previously served as minister for rural development and sports, apologized after a video circulated online showing him assaulting an Eleftherios Venizelos Airport employee. The incident occurred when Avgenakis was allegedly denied boarding a flight to Crete due to a late arrival.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has referred Avgenakis to New Democracy’s ethics committee, recommending his expulsion. Opposition parties are also calling for his removal from the party’s parliamentary group.

Avgenakis has announced he will not resign.

Politics

