​​Avgenakis expelled from ND parliamentary group over airport assault

MP Lefteris Avgenakis has been officially expelled from the New Democracy parliamentary group after footage emerged on Wednesday showing him assaulting an airport employee. 

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis referred him to the party’s ethics committee, which decided to have him expelled.

An Athens prosecutor, meanwhile, has initiated a probe into the incident, to ascertain whether the offenses committed include assault, disruption of public services, unlawful violence and damage to public property. Further legal action will require lifting Avgenakis’ parliamentary immunity.

The 51-year-old Iraklio MP, a former minister for rural development and for sports, apologized after the video circulated online Wednesday morning. The incident occurred when Avgenakis was allegedly prevented from boarding a flight to Crete after the gate had closed. 

Earlier on Wednesday, he announced he will not give up his parliamentary seat.

