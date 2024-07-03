SYRIZA: Kasselakis’ position not in question, says parliamentary group leader

Main opposition SYRIZA Parliamentary Group Leader Sokratis Famellos said in an interview on SKAI TV Wednesday that “Stefanos Kasselakis’ role and position are not in question.”

“SYRIZA must improve with unity and collectivity. That’s what we decided,” Famellos added, emphasizing that the public values political substance over who holds the chair.

His comments come amid party turmoil following Kasselakis’ social media post last week, which suggested that the previous leadership under Alexis Tsipras had benefited from illegal transactions. The post prompted the resignation of three prominent party executives and a joint letter from 87 party members criticizing Kasselakis’ leadership.

Famellos also accused Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis of projecting a centrist and liberal image while failing to ensure equal rights for all citizens. He called for clear answers regarding former minister Lefteris Avgenakis, stressing that violent behavior by politicians is unacceptable and must be addressed transparently.