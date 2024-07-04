Doukas insists he will remain Athens mayor if elected leader of PASOK

Haris Doukas reiterated on Thursday that he intends to remain Mayor of Athens if he is elected leader of socialist PASOK in an October contest.

“I have explained the dual role. It is a complementary role, these are communicating vessels even though it has never been implemented in Greece,” Doukas told Skai television.

“The citizens of Athens will benefit from my dual role as I will have a greater opportunity to claim [what the city needs] for the efforts I am making. There are a number of problems that I am battling against…I will prove what politics means for me by improving the lives of Athenians. It is a challenge that will be evaluated every day by the public,” he added.

Doukas announced on June 30 that he would challenge current PASOK leader Nikos Androulakis in an October contest.

Androulakis faced strong criticism after the June 9 election for the European Parliament when PASOK failed to overtake SYRIZA as the second largest party. He himself had said such a result would be a failure.