POLITICS

PM: The government committed to raising minimum wage to 950 euros

PM: The government committed to raising minimum wage to 950 euros
[Intime News]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday that the government remains committed to the target for increasing the minimum wage to 950 euros at the end of a four-year period.

During a visit to the Labor and Social Security Ministry, he noted the need to increase the number of women, young people, people with disabilities and retirees  in the labor market.

Mitsotakis also said that the government aims to expand the use of the Digital Work Card in all sectors of the economy. “The benefits in terms of recording the actual overtime work for the benefit of the employees are already noticeable,” he said.

Employment

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
PM Mitsotakis inaugurates new labor office for vulnerable social groups
POLITICS

PM Mitsotakis inaugurates new labor office for vulnerable social groups

Greece to bring in Egyptian farm workers amid labor shortage
ECONOMY

Greece to bring in Egyptian farm workers amid labor shortage

Doukas insists he will remain Athens mayor if elected leader of PASOK
POLITICS

Doukas insists he will remain Athens mayor if elected leader of PASOK

Education Ministry says it will hire 10,000 teachers of all school levels
POLITICS

Education Ministry says it will hire 10,000 teachers of all school levels

Greek Parliament ratifies military deals with Saudi Arabia
POLITICS

Greek Parliament ratifies military deals with Saudi Arabia

Airport employee files charges against New Democracy MP after altercation
POLITICS

Airport employee files charges against New Democracy MP after altercation