SYRIZA political secretariat divided over Kasselakis proposal

Seven of the 21 members of SYRIZA’s political secretariat voted against a proposal by party leader Stefanos Kasselakis during Thursday’s meeting.

Official sources from the party’s headquarters described the session as “calm and constructive,” though there were objections to the proposal’s text for the central committee.

Reports indicate that Olga Gerovasili, Kostas Zachariadis, Thanasis Theocharopoulos, Zoe Karkoulia, Katerina Notopoulou, Yiannis Ragousis and Eleni Symeonidou opposed the proposal. These members are part of the “87” faction, which recently criticized Kasselakis for divisive tactics and targeted dismissals.

Disagreements reportedly focused on the assessment of European Parliament election results as positive and the announcement of the closure of the party’s daily newspaper, “Avgi.” Kasselakis’ recent social media posts and ongoing tensions with former leader Alexis Tsipras were also points of contention.

Two members of the secretariat were absent: Alekos Flambouraris, due to health issues, and Dionysis Temponeras, who resigned.

During the meeting, Kasselakis emphasized the importance of the upcoming October statutory congress as a key milestone for the party and called for unity, programmatic proposals and cooperation with other parties, particularly the social-democratic PASOK.

Another meeting of the political secretariat is scheduled for next week.