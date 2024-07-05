POLITICS

Greek PM congratulates Starmer on landslide win



Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Greece’s conservative prime minister, has congratulated Keir Starmer after his Labour party achieved a landslide victory in the UK’s general election, ending 14 years of often tumultuous Conservative government.

“Congratulations to Keir Starmer on winning the UK general election. The Greek government is ready to work together to further deepen the close friendship and cooperation between our countries,” Mitsotakis said in a post on social media platform X on Friday.

The centre-left Labour party won a massive majority in the 650-seat parliament, with Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives suffering the worst performance in the party’s long history as voters punished them for a cost of living crisis, failing public services, and a series of scandals. [Combined reports]



