Mitsotakis condemns political arrogance amid MP expulsion

A day after conservative MP Lefteris Avgenakis was officially expelled from the New Democracy parliamentary group following footage showing him assaulting an airport employee, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis criticized manifestations of arrogance among the political class for undermining public trust in the political system.

“Citizens have high expectations regarding the behavior of politicians. I believe nothing bothers citizens more than the behavior of those in power that projects an image of politicians being a different class of citizens who can act in ways different from ordinary people,” Mitsotakis said during his monthly briefing with President Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

“Such behaviors cannot be tolerated because they collectively damage the credibility of the political system,” he added, without naming the expelled MP.