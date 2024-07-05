POLITICS

Mitsotakis condemns political arrogance amid MP expulsion

Mitsotakis condemns political arrogance amid MP expulsion
[InTime News]

A day after conservative MP Lefteris Avgenakis was officially expelled from the New Democracy parliamentary group following footage showing him assaulting an airport employee, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis criticized manifestations of arrogance among the political class for undermining public trust in the political system.

“Citizens have high expectations regarding the behavior of politicians. I believe nothing bothers citizens more than the behavior of those in power that projects an image of politicians being a different class of citizens who can act in ways different from ordinary people,” Mitsotakis said during his monthly briefing with President Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

“Such behaviors cannot be tolerated because they collectively damage the credibility of the political system,” he added, without naming the expelled MP.

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greek PM congratulates Starmer on landslide win
POLITICS

Greek PM congratulates Starmer on landslide win

Internal disputes resurface in SYRIZA’s political secretariat
POLITICS

Internal disputes resurface in SYRIZA’s political secretariat

PM: Gov’ committed to raising minimum wage to 950 euros
ECONOMY

PM: Gov’ committed to raising minimum wage to 950 euros

Doukas insists he will remain Athens mayor if elected leader of PASOK
POLITICS

Doukas insists he will remain Athens mayor if elected leader of PASOK

Greek Parliament ratifies military deals with Saudi Arabia
POLITICS

Greek Parliament ratifies military deals with Saudi Arabia

Airport employee files charges against New Democracy MP after altercation
POLITICS

Airport employee files charges against New Democracy MP after altercation