POLITICS

Kasselakis congratulates new British PM Keir Starmer

[Reuters/ Phil Noble]

Stefanos Kasselakis, leader of the left-wing Greek opposition SYRIZA party, congratulated the United Kingdom’s new Prime Minister Keir Starmer and the Labour Party for their “huge victory” in Thursday’s elections.

In a social media post on Friday, Kasselakis praised Labour’s mission as an inspiration to all progressive parties in Europe. 

The Labour Party secured a significant majority in British Parliament, defeating the Conservative Party for the first time in 14 years. The UK’s shift to the left contrasts with recent European trends, including France’s first-round election last Sunday, where the far-right National Rally, led by Marine Le Pen and Jordan Bardella, emerged as the top contender. The French election’s second round is scheduled for this coming Sunday.

