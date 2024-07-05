Kasselakis congratulates new British PM Keir Starmer

Stefanos Kasselakis, leader of the left-wing Greek opposition SYRIZA party, congratulated the United Kingdom’s new Prime Minister Keir Starmer and the Labour Party for their “huge victory” in Thursday’s elections.

In a social media post on Friday, Kasselakis praised Labour’s mission as an inspiration to all progressive parties in Europe.

The Labour Party secured a significant majority in British Parliament, defeating the Conservative Party for the first time in 14 years. The UK’s shift to the left contrasts with recent European trends, including France’s first-round election last Sunday, where the far-right National Rally, led by Marine Le Pen and Jordan Bardella, emerged as the top contender. The French election’s second round is scheduled for this coming Sunday.

Warm congratulations to @Keir_Starmer and @UKLabour for their huge victory at 🇬🇧!

Labour’s five missions to rebuild Britain, namely: 1) A just economic growth, 2) Addressing the climate crisis, 3) Introducing reforms at the police and the justice system, 4) Pledging for the… — Stefanos Kasselakis – Στέφανος Κασσελάκης (@skasselakis) July 5, 2024