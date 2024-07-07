PM Mitsotakis says rebuilding National Health System top priority

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said rebuilding the National Health System (ESY) is one of his government’s top priorities, in his weekly Facebook post on Sunday.

“Rebuilding the ESY is one of our major priorities. We support and strengthen it in every way, not only in terms of infrastructure but also in human resources,” said Mitsotakis, adding that on Thursday his government signed off two important policy decisions.

The first allows ESY doctors to also provide private services, while the second introduces new incentives to fill doctor vacancies in remote Greek islands.

According to Mitsotakis, these two decisions will help address the exodus of doctors to the private sector, while also tackling doctor shortages.