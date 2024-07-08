French election aftermath and NATO summit dominate the agenda

The unexpected left-wing triumph in France on Sunday, which dealt a surprising blow to Marine Le Pen’s far-right party, sets the tone for this week’s political agenda in Europe.

However, France now faces a period of political turmoil as no single group secured enough seats to form a majority in parliament, leaving the rest of Europe anxiously observing the aftermath.

In Greece, left and center-left political parties welcomed the results, emphasizing their significance for both Greece and Europe.

“I am optimistic that we can set aside our individual differences. Today, French citizens are ‘calling out.’ Hope and change are not mere utopias but a reality. Let’s listen to them,” said SYRIZA leader Stefanos Kasselakis in a social media post on platform X. However, on Saturday, he remarked that alliances like the one in France had failed to effectively counter the threats from the right.

“When progressive forces set aside their egos, discard division, and emphasize ‘us’ and ‘togetherness,’ they can defy expectations and achieve a historic victory,” said former prime minister Alexis Tsipras from Marseille.

Discussions on forming alliances among center-left political forces in Greece are expected to intensify further.

EU meeting on competitiveness

Ministers responsible for competitiveness will convene in Budapest for an informal meeting. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has raised concerns about unfair trade practices by multinational corporations within the EU.

Athens has joined a group of seven countries, led by the Netherlands, in urging the European Commission to address this issue. In a letter dated June 28, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen assured Mitsotakis that the next Commission will thoroughly investigate the price discrepancies of essential goods within the single market.

NATO summit

The NATO summit in Washington DC from July 9 to 11 marks the Alliance’s 75th anniversary.

Leaders will discuss regional security concerns, including support for Ukraine and challenges in the Middle East.

Mitsotakis will meet with members of Congress and participate in two public discussions: on Tuesday, he will engage in a discussion organized by the Council on Foreign Relations think tank with former US ambassador to Athens Daniel Speckhard, followed by participation in the NATO Public Forum on Wednesday.

It remains uncertain whether the Greek PM will hold bilateral meetings with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and North Macedonia Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski.

PM in New York

Following the NATO summit, the Greek PM will travel to New York on Friday for a meeting with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. The meeting is crucial amidst ongoing efforts to resume negotiations within the UN framework for the Cyprus issue.

Summer sales

The summer sales period for Greek retail stores kick off on Monday and run through the end of August.