Ex-commissioner throws in hat in PASOK leadership race

Anna Diamantopoulou, a former European Union commissioner for social affairs and minister, is expected to announce her candidacy for leader of socialist PASOK this week, bringing the number of hopefuls to seven.

The 65-year-old’s candidacy is considered by insiders as the fourth strongest after those of incumbent Nikos Androulakis, Athens Mayor Haris Doukas and former culture minister Pavlos Geroulanos. The others are MPs Milena Apostolaki, Michalis Katrinis and Nadia Giannakopoulou.

According to opinion polls, Diamantopoulou is seen as someone who can attract centrists and ex-PASOK voters who switched to New Democracy’s Kyriakos Mitsotakis in the 2019 and 2023 national elections. She is also believed to be able to “inherit” a large portion of those who in the previous party leadership contest chose former MP Andreas Loverdos.

Opponents, however, may point to her long absence from PASOK, but also imply that, under her leadership, the party could cooperate with the ruling conservatives. The election is scheduled for October 6, with a second round set for October 13 if no candidate obtains an absolute majority.

Androulakis brought the election forward from next year following the party’s lukewarm performance in the European elections in June.