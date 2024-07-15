POLITICS

Prosecutor recommends guilty verdict for ex-defense minister’s money laundering case

[Intime News]

The prosecutor in the trial of former socialist defense minister Yiannos Papantoniou for money laundering has proposed a guilty verdict for him, his wife and a close associate.

Papantoniou is accused of taking kickbacks for a 2003 contract to secure the purchase of six Hellenic Navy frigates during his term as defense minister between 2001 and 2004. He and his wife, Stavroula Kourakou, were temporarily remanded in 2018 on charges of laundering 2.5 million euros with the latter being released in March of 2019 and Papantoniou in April 2020. 

The prosecutor has questioned the origin of the money which the former minister claimed was gathered over 15 years from a relative in Niger and money he had given to his wife, suggesting the money may be related to Papantoniou’s tenure at the helm of the ministry. 

The verdict is expected in September.

Justice Corruption

