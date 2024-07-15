POLITICS

Papantoniou’s lawyer says frigate acquisition ‘secured our country’s seas’

Papantoniou’s lawyer says frigate acquisition ‘secured our country’s seas’
[InTime News]

Yiannos Papantoniou’s lawyer dismissed the prosecutor’s recommendation of guilt in the former socialist minister’s money laundering case by praising the refurbishment of six frigates in 2003.

In a statement released Monday, lawyer Michalis Dimitrakopoulos said the prosecutor views the frigates’ refurbishment as a complete financial loss for the state. However, he countered, “the decision by Yiannis Papantoniou in 2003 to retrofit six frigates, affirmed by numerous senior Naval Force officials, now contributes to securing our country’s seas. A new frigate is anticipated in 2026!”

Papantoniou is accused of accepting kickbacks related to a 2003 contract to purchase six Hellenic Navy frigates during his tenure as defense minister from 2001 to 2004. He and his wife, Stavroula Kourakou, were temporarily detained in 2018 on charges of laundering 2.5 million euros; she was released in March 2019 and Papantoniou in April 2020.

Earlier Monday, the prosecutor recommended a guilty verdict for Papantoniou, his wife and a close associate. 

Justice Corruption

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Prosecutor recommends guilty verdict for ex-defense minister’s money laundering case
POLITICS

Prosecutor recommends guilty verdict for ex-defense minister’s money laundering case

Prosecutors want 2.5-year jail sentence for Beleri
NEWS

Prosecutors want 2.5-year jail sentence for Beleri

MEP Kaili faces jail if she breaks media gag order, lawyer says
NEWS

MEP Kaili faces jail if she breaks media gag order, lawyer says

Culture Ministry employees involved in business extortion ring
NEWS

Culture Ministry employees involved in business extortion ring

Report details corruption in security forces
NEWS

Report details corruption in security forces

Albanian prosecutors order arrest of Himare mayor for alleged corruption
NEWS

Albanian prosecutors order arrest of Himare mayor for alleged corruption