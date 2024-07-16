POLITICS

Corruption probe targets inspectors

Attica Governor Nikos Hardalias is expected to ask judicial authorities Tuesday to investigate allegations of corruption among health inspectors in his office.

Pursuant to complaints and police investigations of a gang that extorted money from businesses to spare them from inspections, with the assistance of Athens municipal employees, the governor’s office has already suspended 12 employees from its health inspection division and will transfer 148 others to other duties within the division.

