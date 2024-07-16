Ex-commissioner joins PASOK leadership race

Anna Diamantopoulou, a former European Union commissioner for social affairs and minister, announced her candidacy for leader of socialist PASOK on Tuesday, bringing the number of hopefuls to eight.

The 65-year-old’s candidacy is considered by insiders as the fourth strongest after those of incumbent Nikos Androulakis, Athens Mayor Haris Doukas and former culture minister Pavlos Geroulanos. The others are journalist Giannis Kanellakis and MPs Milena Apostolaki, Michalis Katrinis and Nadia Giannakopoulou.

“I believe in society, I believe in politics, I believe in the individual’s power to choose their fate, in the power of each one to build a better life,” Diamantopoulou said in a campaign video released Tuesday.

“For a Greece that produces. A stronger, safer and more just Greece. For a proud Greece. For the solidarity we need to rebuild among us. For a great and governing PASOK,” she said.

Diamantopoulou is seen as a figure who can attract centrists and PASOK voters who switched to Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ New Democracy in the 2019 and 2023 national elections. She is also believed to be able to “inherit” a large portion of those who supported former MP Andreas Loverdos in the previous party leadership contest. Loverdos has since left PASOK.

Opponents, however, may point to her long absence from PASOK, but also imply that, under her leadership, the party might be tempted to cooperate with the ruling conservatives.

The election is scheduled for October 6, with a second round set for October 13 if no candidate obtains an absolute majority.

The election was brought forward from next year following the party’s lukewarm performance in the European Parliament elections in June.