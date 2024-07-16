POLITICS

PM hints at electricity allowances

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis hinted at possible electricity subsidies next month in response to soaring energy prices during an interview with Skai TV on Tuesday. 

An announcement is expected on Wednesday following an emergency meeting held on Tuesday to address discrepancies in energy prices.

Regarding foreign affairs, Mitsotakis reiterated that “Greece is a deputy of North Macedonia’s European integration,” stressing that progress hinges on “clear assurances from the country’s political leadership” to uphold the Prespa Agreement. 

He also underscored Greece’s commitment to aiding Cyprus in its pursuit of a peace settlement with “inviolable terms.”

Commenting on the attempted assassination of US Republican candidate Donald Trump, Mitsotakis condemned it as “savage,” adding that politicians inevitably reflect on such incidents in their own context.

“We may be opponents but not enemies,” he remarked, as he addressed derogatory comments made earlier on Tuesday by a former SYRIZA minister towards a New Democracy lawmaker.

 

Interview Politics North Macedonia Cyprus US Inflation

