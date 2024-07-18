POLITICS

PM quashes morale-sapping talk over electoral law

PM quashes morale-sapping talk over electoral law

There is no likelihood of modifying the electoral law to allow the winning party in a national election an easier path to a parliamentary majority, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in an interview Wednesday.

“These are the rules, and it is with these rules that we will go [to the next election],” Mitsotakis told TV station Skai. “I believe in single-party governments, but the electoral law is what it is… If we implement our program… we’ll be fine in 2027,” the date of the next election, he added.

After last year’s triumph, when ruling New Democracy won two successive elections with 40.79% and 40.56%, respectively, while main opposition SYRIZA notched 20.07% and 17.83%, the ruling conservatives saw their share of the vote tumble to 28.31%. SYRIZA’s further decline, to 14.92%, was a small consolation to the conservatives.

It is true there were no stakes in the election, and the result was a record 58.61% abstention. But there was a widespread sense of dissatisfaction with the government, which benefited mostly parties to its right. And no parliamentary majority is possible with slightly over 28% of the votes.

The magic share of the votes required for the winner to gain a majority in the 300-member Parliament depends on the number of parties that make it in. In the latest national election, eight did so; Mitsotakis and his aides believe that maybe fewer will do so next time and that 36% will be sufficient.

But, however fragmented and occupied with its own internecine battles the opposition may be, it is rare for a government deep into its second term to gain in popularity. Already, amid last year’s triumph, some pundits were saying that voters didn’t vote for who they wanted to govern, but against who they didn’t.

Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Airport assault victim considers case against ex-minister resolved
NEWS

Airport assault victim considers case against ex-minister resolved

Veteran is 8th PASOK candidate
ANNA DIAMANTOPOULOU

Veteran is 8th PASOK candidate

PM hints at electricity allowances
POLITICS

PM hints at electricity allowances

Menendez guilty of taking bribes in cash and gold and acting as Egypt’s foreign agent
POLITICS

Menendez guilty of taking bribes in cash and gold and acting as Egypt’s foreign agent

Government, SYRIZA spat over main opposition MP’s insulting remark
POLITICS

Government, SYRIZA spat over main opposition MP’s insulting remark

Novartis case still ground for political fights
POLITICS

Novartis case still ground for political fights