Ex-minister leaves SYRIZA, criticizes Kasselakis

Former minister and founding member of the opposition party SYRIZA, Giannis Dragasakis, has announced his departure from the party.

“I want to declare that I am quitting the party. It is a decision that I didn’t want to make, but developments have made it necessary,” Dragasakis said in a lengthy statement released Thursday.

“SYRIZA is currently undergoing a process of deterioration, not creation, with its first victim being its history, its work, and its moral-political integrity,” stated Dragasakis. He further noted that party leader Stefanos Kasselakis “inherited a leftist party with problems” but has augmented those problems while neglecting the party’s political affiliation. “SYRIZA has entered a process of de-leftification,” he added.

Dragasakis also highlighted the necessity of forming a new left-wing people’s party.