Health Min announces stipends for doctors in remote areas

Health Minister Adonis Georgiadis announced Friday that private doctors who cover vacancies in remote areas will be compensated with up to 7,200 euros gross in stipends annually.

Speaking to the parliamentary regional committee, Georgiadis detailed new measures designed to address staff shortages in these areas, emphasizing the state benefits provided through the National Organization for Healthcare Services Provision (EOPYY).

By mid-August, new criteria will classify underserved areas, offering doctors an additional annual stipend depending on the remoteness of the location. These incentives aim to fill vacancies by renewing interest.

Georgiadis hinted that refusal to cooperate could lead to changes in these benefits. He noted interest from private doctors willing to work in public hospitals, with a pending bill increasing the monthly summer bonus to €2,100 for doctors relocating to islands. Highlighting local cooperation in regions like Xanthi, Sparta, and Drama, he urged medical associations to help integrate doctors into the public health system. These measures, he said, respond to Europe’s broader healthcare staffing crisis.