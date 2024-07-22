Archbishop Ieronymos rejects separation of church and state

In his statement, Ieronymos calls the last 50 years “the most democratic and stable period in the entire political history of our homeland.”
Furthermore, in his statement, he rejects any discussion of separation between the Church and the State and expresses regret that Greece did not invest in the cooperation between the state and the church, but instead “exhausted our energy on futile and unproductive battles over the ‘separation of Church and State.'”
Ieronymos considers this discussion as alien to Greek tradition and influenced by foreign models that do not fit with Greek reality and history.