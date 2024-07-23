POLITICS

Socialists battle for signatures

The eight candidates vying for the leadership of the socialist PASOK party are rushing to collect the 5,000 signatures from party members that will actually allow them to be on the ballot.

Two of the candidates, MP and ex-minister Pavlos Geroulanos and Athens Mayor Haris Doukas, have said they have reached the signature target.

A PASOK executive, Pantelis Kamas, called for the party to release the registry of members to all candidates. Surprisingly, he said, “not even us, in the party, know how many names [the registry] contains.”

