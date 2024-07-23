High turnover of top ministry officials seen

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is expected to replace several general secretaries of ministries or move them to different posts.

General secretaries are political appointees, not civil servants. Thus, several former members of Parliament are expected to be given a post.

Between 15 and 20 ministries are said to be affected.

Miotsotakis is making the changes now so that the new appointees have been fully briefed by September. Also, to respond to complaints by MPs with governing New Democracy that the general secretaries are not responsive to their demands.