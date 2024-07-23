PM: Progress, lost chances in past 50 yrs

Greece has progressed in the past 50 years since the restoration of democracy on July 23, 1974, but it has also missed opportunities, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in an article published in Parliament’s magazine.

“Today, parliamentary democracy in Greece is more robust than ever, with power-balancing institutions getting stronger … the country’s European orientation has been solidified,” he writes.

“But, these past 50 years point to the great opportunities missed,” he added, listing misspent European Union aid and delayed reforms.

He points out that countries that joined the EU many years later than Greece are now ahead in growth.

“Our goal, from now on, must be the fastest possible convergence, at all levels, with the continent’s most advanced countries.”