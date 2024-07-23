POLITICS DEMOCRACY ANNIVERSARY

PM: Progress, lost chances in past 50 yrs

PM: Progress, lost chances in past 50 yrs
[AP]

Greece has progressed in the past 50 years since the restoration of democracy on July 23, 1974, but it has also missed opportunities, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in an article published in Parliament’s magazine.

“Today, parliamentary democracy in Greece is more robust than ever, with power-balancing institutions getting stronger … the country’s European orientation has been solidified,” he writes.

“But, these past 50 years point to the great opportunities missed,” he added, listing misspent European Union aid and delayed reforms.

He points out that countries that joined the EU many years later than Greece are now ahead in growth.

“Our goal, from now on, must be the fastest possible convergence, at all levels, with the continent’s most advanced countries.”

Metapolitefsi: 50 years Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
‘Μetapolitefsi’ and the 50th anniversary of the invasion of Cyprus on the spotlight
PREVIEW

‘Μetapolitefsi’ and the 50th anniversary of the invasion of Cyprus on the spotlight

Archbishop Ieronymos rejects separation of church and state
POLITICS

Archbishop Ieronymos rejects separation of church and state

Race for commissioner
POLITICS

Race for commissioner

PASOK MPs withholding endorsements
POLITICS

PASOK MPs withholding endorsements

Health Ministry sweetens pill
DOCTOR SHORTAGES

Health Ministry sweetens pill

Government trying to show it really cares
POLITICS

Government trying to show it really cares