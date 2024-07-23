Turkish nationalist leader lashes out at Dendias, Vandi

Devlet Bahceli, chairman of Turkey’s Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), harshly criticized Greek Defense Minister Nikos Dendias on Tuesday for his comments made during a recent visit to Cyprus.

“The Greek defense minister’s remarks should be regarded as rudeness, cowardice, and unadulterated arrogance,” Bahceli said during a press conference at his party’s headquarters.

He added, “The [1974] Peace Operation put an end to attempts at genocide. Turkey’s enemies are unsettled and have lost their peace of mind.”

“The chronic Cyprus issue is the result of those who fear a solution. It has consistently been the Greek side that resists any progress toward resolution,” he said.

Dendias, during his visit to Nicosia last week to mark the 50th anniversary of Turkey’s invasion, had stated that the 1974 coup “opened the back door to the intruder that was lurking.” He further criticized that “it is unacceptable that international law and the UN Charter have been violated for the past 50 years.”

Bahceli also condemned Greek pop star Despina Vandi, who recently refused to perform on a stage in Cesme, Izmir, that featured the Turkish flag and a portrait of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, Turkey’s founding father. The local mayor subsequently asked her to leave the town.

“The disrespect shown by a Greek singer towards the Turkish flag and an Ataturk poster is another example of immorality that tests our patience,” he said.