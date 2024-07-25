Greek president will not speculate on re-election

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou is determined to do her duty until her last day in office in March 2025 and will not speculate on whether she will allow herself to be nominated for a second term in office.

“This is a decision that belongs to other institutional bodies, which have their own criteria. I see no reason to be concerned with it,” Sakellaropoulou told state broadcaster ERT in an interview on Tuesday that was part of a special tribute on the 50th anniversary of the restoration of democracy in Greece. “What I want until my very last day in office, in March 2025, is to do my duty.”

Looking back on the last four years, the former judge and Council of State president said that making the Greek presidency a more extroverted and inclusive institution that gives voice to marginalized social groups is the greatest achievement of her administration.

“I have sought to uphold the responsibilities and obligations of this institution, while making overtures to bring it closer to the citizen,” she said.

Sakellaropoulou also dismissed criticism from conservative circles that she backed same-sex marriage by attending a dinner celebrating the legislation’s ratification.

“The before and after are two entirely different things,” she said. “In the four years that I have been president, I have never expressed a position on any reform while it was still in draft form, before it was voted on in Parliament. I am very careful about such things.”