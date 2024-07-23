POLITICS

SYRIZA officials leave meeting after clashing with Kasselakis

[InTime News]

Party officials left a meeting of the Central Conference Organizing Committee following a heated disagreement with President Stefanos Kasselakis on Tuesday.

According to SKAI channel, the incident was triggered after some party officials disagreed with Kasselakis’ proposed date for the conference, pointing out that it coincides with PASOK’s internal elections.

Kasselakis reacted to these statements, reportedly stating that anyone who disagrees can leave. As a result, eight officials left the meeting.

Among those who left were Gerovasili, Flambouraris, Ragousis, Theocharopoulos, and Zachariadis.

SYRIZA has been in internal turmoil since the June European elections, with many party members openly criticizing Kasselakis’ leadership. 

Politics

