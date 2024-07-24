Greece deserves substantial portfolio in new European Commission, PM tells Politico

Greece deserves a substantial role in the new European Commission, reflecting both its economic progress and its strategic regional contribution, according to its conservative prime minister.

“I would certainly like a portfolio that highlights on the one hand the progress that Greece has made economically, but also Greece’s sort of strategic position at the southeastern flank of Europe and of NATO,” Kyriakos Mitsotakis told Politico in an interview published Wednesday.

Newly re-elected Commission President Ursula von der Leyen mentioned last week that she plans to create a separate portfolio for the Mediterranean region. When asked if Greece would be interested in this role, Mitsotakis, who played a key part in her winning a second term, said, “I’m not saying that, but I’m saying that there are other portfolios that could fit that bill. I certainly think that it’s a good idea to have a commissioner for the Mediterranean.

“I presume that eventually it will be a Mediterranean country. I’m not raising my hand because there are other portfolios that could be extremely interesting to us and at the end of the day it’s a call made by the president,” he added.

Mitsotakis did not disclose his choice for the Greek commissioner.