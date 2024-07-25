Controversial MP Polakis expelled from SYRIZA’s parliamentary group

Controversial SYRIZA MP Pavlos Polakis was expelled from the party’s parliamentary group by SYRIZA leader Stefanos Kasselakis on Thursday following an incident in parliament.

“On the recommendation of the party leader, Stefanos Kasselakis, Pavlos Polakis is expelled from the parliamentary group of SYRIZA-PS by the leader of the parliamentary group, Sokratis Famellos,” SYRIZA said in a statement.

The decision was taken after Polakis verbally attacked an aide to Health Minister Adonis Georgiadis during a parliamentary debate on the government’s bill on psychiatric care. Polakis made comments about the staffer’s facial expressions, which he said were condescending.

His remarks provoked reactions from several MPs, including fellow SYRIZA MP Athina Linou, who stated that this kind of behavior was unacceptable.

Shortly after the incident, New Democracy spokesman Pavlos Marinakis said that Polakis had lost all sense of decency and called on SYRIZA leader Kasselakis to expel him.

Over the years, there have been many calls from both outside and inside SYRIZA for the party leadership to expel Polakis over his controversial remarks.