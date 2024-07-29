Athens mayor against pact with SYRIZA

Athens Mayor Haris Doukas, a candidate for the leadership of socialist PASOK, said individual members of leftist SYRIZA, including former PASOK officials “who haven’t mocked or derided the party,” would be welcomed into the party. “Otherwise, we will be stuck at about 13%,” he said.

But, on the contrary, he strongly opposes an electoral coalition with main opposition SYRIZA.

As for the leadership contest itself, Doukas’ aides predict that none of the seven candidates will earn 30% or more of the vote in the first round, scheduled for October 6.