POLITICS

ND rightists riding high

Without turning away from centrists, PM tries to mollify conservatives

ND rightists riding high

Ever since he became leader of the conservative New Democracy party, in January 2016, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis deployed a strategy of attracting centrist voters, even moderate socialists.

The strategy paid off in the July 2019 national election won by New Democracy and in an easy re-election in June 2023. But electoral success could not conceal grumbling from more traditional conservatives that the prime minister was relying too much on centrists and former socialists.

The result of the European elections, where New Democracy lost more than 12 percentage points, mostly to the far right, increased discontent. Complaints surfaced with a vengeance during a meeting of the ruling party’s parliamentary group on June 26. Since then, despite protestations from Mitsotakis aides that nothing changed, there are signs that the party is pulling the government towards a more conservative line.

People close to Mitsotakis say that the prime minister needs to mobilize the party for the next national election, whether it takes place in 2027, as scheduled, or earlier.

A minor but telling decision was Mitsotakis’ backing off from appointing Katerina Fountedaki, one of the main authors of the legislation allowing same-sex marriage, to the National Commission of Assisted Reproduction. Another sign is the emergence of the Governor of Central Macedonia Apostolos Tzitzikostas, popular with the populist right, as the favorite for the position of European commissioner.

Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Athens mayor against pact with SYRIZA
POLITICS

Athens mayor against pact with SYRIZA

Government reshuffles one-third of ministry secretaries general
POLITICS

Government reshuffles one-third of ministry secretaries general

Debate over mental health legislation and political acrimony expected this week
PREVIEW

Debate over mental health legislation and political acrimony expected this week

Athens 2004 Olympics opening ceremony remains unparalleled, Mitsotakis says
POLITICS

Athens 2004 Olympics opening ceremony remains unparalleled, Mitsotakis says

MPs question fate of Karditsa artworks damaged in 2023 floods
POLITICS

MPs question fate of Karditsa artworks damaged in 2023 floods

Tough times for main opposition parties
POLITICS

Tough times for main opposition parties