Government reshuffles one-third of ministry secretaries general

The government on Monday announced a reshuffle of the secretaries general across various ministries.

A third of the general secretariats, totaling 25 positions, have been changed, with six being filled through transfers. Women now represent 40% of the new secretaries general.

The reshuffle affected the general secretaries in the ministries of Economy, Foreign Affairs, Interior, Education, Infrastructure and Transport, Development, Labor, Citizen Protection, Justice, Migration, Social Cohesion and Tourism.

The move is in line with the government’s goal to enhance party representation within the administration, as previously reported by Kathimerini.

According to sources close to the prime minister, the reshuffle was based on performance assessments and is aimed at supporting upcoming reforms.