No state service involvement with Predator spyware, Supreme Court says

Supreme Court Prosecutor Georgia Adilini on Tuesday announced the results of the investigation into the phone-tapping case, which show that no state service was involved in the use or purchase of illegal Predator spyware that was found installed on the phones of dozens of prominent Greek politicians, journalists and businesspeople.

“The abundant evidence clearly shows that there was no involvement of any state service, including the National Intelligence Service (EYP), the Anti-Terrorist Unit or the Greek Police (Ministry of Citizen Protection), with the Predator spyware or any similar software,” the announcement stressed.

According to the Supreme Court, representatives and owners of companies involved with the spyware will be prosecuted for violating the privacy of telephone communications, albeit for misdemeanors, since the law was amended in 2019. These individuals are Ioannis Lavranos, Sara Aleksandra Hamu, Tal Jonathan Dilian and Felix Bitzios.

In addition, the announcement stated that there are indications that the same companies were involved in similar privacy violations against high-profile individuals in other countries.

Regarding the regular wiretapping carried out by EYP between 2020 and 2024, the Supreme Court found that all legal protocols had been followed by the then EYP prosecutor Angeliki Vlachou, who did not need any special justification for the wiretapping orders. As a result, she is exonerated and the case is archived.

The announcement highlights that a detailed 300-page report on the case was submitted by the Deputy Prosecutor of the Supreme Court, Achilles Zisis, and that three independent authorities were involved.

In total, more than 40 witnesses were questioned and the investigation lasted approximately two years.

The phone-tapping case began in 2022, after PASOK leader Nikos Androulakis and journalist Thanasis Koukakis claimed they had been under state surveillance via the Predator phone spyware.

It was then revealed that many high-profile individuals had Predator spyware installed on their devices while under official surveillance by the National Intelligence Service.

The allegations, which came amid growing concern in the European Union about the use of spyware, prompted judicial investigations and led to the resignations of then EYP leader Panagiotis Kontoleon and the prime minister’s secretary general, Grigoris DImitriadis.