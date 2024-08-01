Parliament committee to review wiretapping case amid opposition criticism

The Committee on Institutions and Transparency will meet Friday morning in Parliament to address concerns from opposition parties stemming from a recent Supreme Court ruling on the wiretapping case involving illegal spyware.

On Tuesday, Supreme Court Prosecutor Georgia Adeilini announced there was no connection between Predator spyware – found on the phones of several prominent Greek politicians, journalists and businesspeople – and state services such as the National Intelligence Service (EYP), the Special Anti-Terrorist Unit and the Hellenic Police.

Opposition parties SYRIZA, PASOK, New Left and Course for Freedom have condemned the Supreme Court’s ruling and are demanding that the 300-page case file be presented in Parliament. SYRIZA leader Stefanos Kasselakis expressed on social media that the decision had eroded his confidence in the Greek justice system.

Government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis criticized the opposition’s call for the judiciary to appear before Parliament. “Attacking the judiciary because of a decision you disagree with and demanding that a representative from the independent judiciary come to Parliament is inappropriate,” Marinakis said at a Thursday press conference. “What Parliament decides to do is up to Parliament. The Committee on Institutions and Transparency can summon judicial representatives only on matters related to the functioning of the judiciary, not to explain specific decisions. Such requests are illegal and invalid,” he added.