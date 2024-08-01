EU commissioner nominee thanks PM, hails recognition of Macedonia’s role

Apostolos Tzitzikostas, governor of Central Macedonia, met with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at Maximos Mansion on Thursday following his nomination as EU commissioner.

After expressing his gratitude to Mitsotakis, Tzitzikostas described the nomination as a “unique honor” and pledged to work diligently in his new role. “I am fully aware of the challenges facing Europe and the European Union today, and I am committed to working hard to create a Europe that meets the expectations of our citizens,” he said.

Tzitzikostas emphasized that his nomination highlights the importance the government places on northern Greece and Macedonia. “Your decision also recognizes the role and significance of northern Greece and Macedonia,” he noted, adding that he is dedicated to improving the lives of Greek and European citizens.

“I want you and our fellow citizens to know that my commitment is to continue working towards the development and enhancement of our daily lives, serving both Greece and the European Union,” Tzitzikostas stated.

Mitsotakis commended Tzitzikostas’ record in local government and noted his familiarity with European institutions from his tenure as president of the Committee of the Regions between 2020 and 2022. “Tzitzikostas has all the credentials needed for this very challenging and nationally significant role,” Mitsotakis said.

The premier underscored that the final decision regarding the allocation of commission roles rests with the chief of the European Commission. Nevertheless, he expressed hope that Greece would secure a portfolio reflecting the country’s recent progress and its significant geostrategic role.

Earlier on Thursday, government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis announced that the government would recommend Tzitzikostas for the position of commissioner in the 2024-2029 Commission.

Tzitzikostas, a 45-year-old economist and political scion – his late father was an MP and minister – has served as governor of Central Macedonia since January 2013, succeeding Panagiotis Psomiadis, who had been convicted of dereliction of duty.

Tzitzikostas is well-regarded in Central Macedonia, where the ruling New Democracy party experienced significant losses to the far-right in the June 9 elections for the European Parliament. He is particularly popular among populist right supporters who previously defected from New Democracy.